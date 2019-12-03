HALLOWELL — City police are investigating a robbery at Boynton’s Market on Water Street on Friday night.

Hallowell police Patrol Sgt. Jordan Gaudet said a woman entered Boynton’s around 8 p.m. Friday night, allegedly assaulted a clerk and took items from the store. Gaudet declined to say how the employee was assaulted and what was taken, because the matter is still under investigation.

“We do have credible leads that we’re following up on,” he said. “We hope to have a pretty quick resolution to the case.”

Gaudet said the employee that was assaulted was not injured.

Boynton’s Market co-owner Don LaChance declined to comment on the matter Tuesday morning.

“I’m not going to say anything about it, because they haven’t located that person yet,” he said.

