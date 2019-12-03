A man found inside a car he allegedly was burglarizing during Tuesday’s snowstorm was arrested, South Portland police said.

Paul Grandmaison, 41, was arrested around 1 a.m. on Anthoine Street by Officer Zachary Quadland and taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was charged with burglary.

Quadland became suspicious after he spotted an abandoned bicycle on Anthoine Street, Lt. Todd Bernard said in a news release. Quadland investigated and found Grandmaison inside a car.

“Further investigation revealed he (Grandmaison) had been inside multiple vehicles in the area,” the release said. “There was a large amount of property that was discovered and seized including cash, gift cards, and electronics.”

Grandmaison was held on $1,000 cash bail Tuesday evening at the Cumberland County Jail.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Grandmaison is being asked to contact Detective Scott Corbett at 799-5511, ext. 7449.

