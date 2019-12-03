LISBON — A parking ban was issued Tuesday evening for Lisbon and Lisbon Falls, according to Cathy A. Roy, communications supervisor of the Lisbon Police Department. It will remain in effect until noon Wednesday.
The town website says if a person parks on a town street or in a municipal parking lot during a parking ban, the driver will be subject to a fine and their car being towed.
