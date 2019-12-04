I’m sure we have all been enjoying life a little too much throughout the Thanksgiving weekend. Why stop now? The holidays arrive but once a year and here they are, just add a mile a day to your walking schedule and have a delicious season!

Recently, food trends have been taking us to old favorites with a new twist. Nuts are high on the list of holiday food shopping because they have been found to contain antioxidants and manganese, important for heart health. One of the best nuts is the pecan. Eating a handful a day will help regulate glucose in the blood, great for diabetics.

Now, I am about to reduce the health benefits of pecans by giving you an exceedingly easy pecan pie recipe. This is for your Christmas dessert, once a year, might as well have something beneficial in that pie! Bon Appetit!

Easy Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup white corn syrup

1 cup dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup melted butter

3 whole eggs beaten slightly

1½ cups pecans

Prepare:

combine syrup, sugar, salt and butter. Add beaten eggs, fold in nuts. Pour into a 9 inch pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: