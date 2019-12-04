DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hoping someone might have an electric recliner that they no longer need and would donate it or sell it for a reasonable price. My niece has a problem with swelling in her legs. She has had an ultrasound and it was fine so now the doctors are wondering if she may need a change in medication, but before they do that, they would like see if having her legs elevated will help her condition improve. She doesn’t have the strength to use a manual recliner and cannot afford to buy a new one as she is on a very limited income. If anyone has one or knows someone who has one to donate or sell, please contact me at 946-5500 or email me at [email protected]. — No name, Greene

ANSWER: It’s very caring of you to advocate for your niece and wouldn’t it be wonderful if one of our dear friends in Sun Spots Land has a gently-used chair for her. Please let us know how this story ends. I hope your loved one feels much better soon.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m wondering if any readers have used a Hotspot for their internet service. Basically, we use the internet for googling, etc. on my phone and streaming Netflix, HULU, and the Disney channels. Would it work to use a Hotspot for that? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m going to assume you are asking about a portable Hotspot, not the hotspot on your iphone. I’d like readers to weigh in on whether they’ve had good luck with streaming movies using a portable Hotspot.

When I attempted to use it a few years ago when I was out west and traveling back and forth between the Northern Idaho-Canadian borders I didn’t have good luck with it because I was too far away from a cell tower. At best, I could receive and send email. My internet connection was very spotty, videos would not download, and there’s no way I could have streamed a movie. I had the MiFi through Verizon which was about $80 per month at the time and ended up returning it after a few frustrating months and getting my money back.

My brother, who lives in Rochester, New York, has had a better experience and uses his MiFi all the time for work when he’s traveling. He’s usually in a metropolitan area though.

In closing, it’s usually more expensive to get the same amount of data from a cellular provider than from home broadband. Finally, a mobile hotspot is a lot less reliable than a home network would be.

Believe me, I am not an expert on this and really want to hear from folks who are. I’ll keep your information in the infamous Rolodex and sing your praises to the rooftops. I’m so glad there are computer and data geeks in this world to help out all us other beings.

Readers, send your experiences, suggestions, and the pros and cons of using a Hotspot device rather than a traditional modem to Sun Spots, please.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the reader looking for tangerine juice (Nov. 28 Sun Spots), I have seen it at the market at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. — Jason, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: