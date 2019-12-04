AUBURN — A Jay man charged in the shooting of a man in Livermore Falls in September after reportedly luring him to a fistfight faces up to 30 years in prison.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Avery M. T. Teehan, 22, of 35 Kyesland Ave. on Wednesday on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime.

Teehan, who had been detained at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or a $75,000 real estate lien, posted bail in October, according to a corrections officer.

Police said Teehan had threatened a 19-year-old man with harm for more than a week before the Sept. 17 shooting. The two men had agreed to meet for a “fistfight,” according to a police affidavit.

Several witnesses told police Teehan had made it clear that he didn’t want any guns at the fight. But when they met at the agreed time at the predetermined location where Teehan reportedly told Tommy Parent, 19, of Jay and two of his friends to shine their cellphone lights on themselves to verify they were unarmed, they heard what sounded like a firearm slide being pulled back to load a round into a gun’s chamber, police wrote in the affidavit.

“They all recognized this sound and turned to run when gunfire erupted,” Livermore Falls officer Stephen Gould wrote.

The three men told police Teehan fired several rounds, one of which struck Parent in the right leg just below the knee.

Police found Teehan at his grandmother’s home in Jay the next day. He told police he’d been gone the night before to a Cumberland Farms store in Livermore Falls, which police said is roughly 1,500 feet from the scene of the alleged shooting.

A search of the home turned up a backpack secured shut with two padlocks lying on the living room couch, Gould wrote. No gun was recovered.

Following the shooting, Teehan was arrested on a warrant from Kennebec County in September for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Now that he’s been indicted, Teehan is expected to appear in court in Lewiston for arraignment on the assault charge.

In addition to the felony, he was charged by the grand jury with misdemeanor violation of condition of release.

