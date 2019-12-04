For the third year in a row, The Dance Center in Auburn will present “A Nutcracker Christmas” at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Nearly 100 performers will take part in the holiday show that features local dancers of all abilities and ages. In addition to music and dance, many local artists’ works are featured.

From giant ornate tapestries to grandfather clocks, stagehands quickly swap scenery.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information or tickets, visit francocenter.org

« Previous

Next »

filed under: