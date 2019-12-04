JAY — The firearms season came to a close this past Saturday.

It was a weather-packed last week of hunting, with the last few days really windy and very cold. There were periods of rain and some snow, so a mixed bag of everything.

When the third week came to an end, Carroll Goodine got a 95-pound doe and Arnold Richards downed a 164 lbs. 8 point buck.

Several members tagged their deer the last week of regular hunting season.

Alfred Richards got a 109.2 lb., 2 pt. buck and Brian Verrill downed a very nice 204.6 lb., 8 pt. buck. Cole Richards downed a 167.4 lb., 6 pt. buck; Jordan Demillo tagged a nice 149 lb. 10 pt. buck while Delance White got a 146 lb. 8 pt. buck.

Congratulations to all that bagged their deer this year.

Muzzleloading started Monday morning for 2 weeks. If headed out with black powder, good luck and be safe.

Snowstorm predicted Monday into Tuesday should make great tracking weather.

A huge thanks to Brettun’s Variety for helping the club out all season long. Their help is much appreciated by all.

Please keep sending thoughts and prayers to Larry Lord and his family, he’s thought of every day.

“I know I miss him, he’s a big part of our club. I have big shoes to fill, but I’ll give it my best,” Jeff Newcomb said.

For questions call Newcomb at 207-212-5680.

