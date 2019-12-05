NORWAY — Looking to mentally and spiritually refresh in 2020? Then please join a new book discussion group, “Powerful Reads: Discussing Books with Heart and Mind.” Held the second Friday of the month from 10:30 am to 12:00 p.m. at Norway Memorial Library, the discussion is free and open to the public.

The discussion will be facilitated by Susan Kane, a former elementary school teacher and current yoga teacher and Reiki, Integrated Energy Therapy and hypnosis professional. She has always enjoyed reading and discussing metaphysical books. She invites all to read the books and then come and share their thoughts on personal growth and spirituality. The selected books and dates for discussion are: Power of the Soul by John Holland on January 10 with a

snow date of January 17, The Power of Intention by Wayne Dyer on March 13 with a snow date of March 20, and The Power of Now by Eckert Tolle on May 8.

There are limited copies of Power of the Soul to borrow and can be picked up at the information desk or requested through Minerva or MaineCat interlibrary loan system. The others may be requested through Minerva or by stopping by the information desk. If you have questions, please contact the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit our website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

