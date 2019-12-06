Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: *To hold a public hearing and vote on an application for a new liquor license for Mary L. Ellis Jamison d/b/a Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven, located at 103 Narrow Gauge Square

Item 3: *To approve Farmington’s share of the 2020 Mt. Blue TV budget

Item 4: To accept the bid for the LESO-Acquired front end loader

Item 5: To grant blanket approval to Farmington Lodge #2430 BPOE for Beano/Bingo and games of chance for a period of one year, from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020

Item 6: To grant blanket approval to the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 American Legion for Beano/Bingo and games of chance for a period of one year, from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020

Item 7: To schedule the next Board of Selectmen meeting for Dec. 17 (if needed) and cancel the Dec. 24 meeting

Item 8: To schedule a special meeting for Jan 7, 2020 to review the 2020 departmental budget requests

Item 9: *To approve the minutes of Nov. 26

Item 10: To discuss other business

