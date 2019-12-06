Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: December 10, 2019

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

VI. Presentation

A. State of the District-Laura Columbia

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from November 26, 2019

VIII. Committee Reports

A. Operations – none

B. Personnel & Finance – none

C. Educational Policy – none

D. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. To approve the Jazz All-State Festival field trip for January 2nd-4th-Steve Muise

B. To approve the All-State Music Festival field trip May 14th-16th-Steve Muise

C. To approve the hire of a Strategic Planning Facilitator

D. Second Readings

1. CBI Evaluation of the Superintendent

2. GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules

E. First Reading

1. JIC Student Code of Conduct

2. JICH Drug and Alcohol Use by Students

3. ADC Tobacco Use and Possession

4. ADC-R Tobacco Use and Possession Administrative Procedures

X. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

January 14, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

January 28, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Operations- January 7, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance- January 7, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-January 7, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

« Previous

Next »

filed under: