Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: December 10, 2019
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
VI. Presentation
A. State of the District-Laura Columbia
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from November 26, 2019
VIII. Committee Reports
A. Operations – none
B. Personnel & Finance – none
C. Educational Policy – none
D. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. To approve the Jazz All-State Festival field trip for January 2nd-4th-Steve Muise
B. To approve the All-State Music Festival field trip May 14th-16th-Steve Muise
C. To approve the hire of a Strategic Planning Facilitator
D. Second Readings
1. CBI Evaluation of the Superintendent
2. GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules
E. First Reading
1. JIC Student Code of Conduct
2. JICH Drug and Alcohol Use by Students
3. ADC Tobacco Use and Possession
4. ADC-R Tobacco Use and Possession Administrative Procedures
X. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
January 14, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
January 28, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
Operations- January 7, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance- January 7, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-January 7, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
