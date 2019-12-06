AUBURN — Hannah Talon scored 13 points to lead Windham to a 41-32 girls basketball over Edward Little on Friday night.

Sarah Talon chipped in with 10 points for the Eagles.

Chantel Ouellette had 12 points to lead the Red Eddie (0-1).

Lisbon 33, Telstar 30

BETHEL — Senior guard Giana Russo scored a game-high 19 points as Lisbon grabbed a 33-30 victory over Telstar in a girls basketball season opener Friday.

The Rebels (0-1) took a 21-17 halftime lead but lost momentum in the second half. Senior center Luci Rothwell tossed in a team-high 16 points for Telstar.

Monmouth 38, Carrabec 36

NORTH ANSON — Abby Flanagan had a game-high 16 points to lead the Mustangs over the Cobras on Friday.

Audrey Fletcher and Libby Clement each added five points for Monmouth, while Alexa Allen, Amaya Butler and Emma Johnson added four apiece.

Cheyenne Cahill and Courtney Rollins each had 11 points for the Cobras, while Olivia Fortier added four.

Mountain Valley 64, Mt. Abram 18

SALEM — Avery Sevigny posted a game-leading 18 points to power Mountain Valley to a 64-18 triumph over Mt. Abram in girls basketball action Friday.

Rylee Sevigny chipped in 13 points for the Falcons (1-0), who dominated with an effective press defense.

Junior forward Maddy Phelps recorded a team-high five points for the Roadrunners (0-1), and sophomore center Emily Marden compiled eight blocks in the losing effort.

Oxford Hills 65, Deering 28

PORTLAND — Julia Colby’s 19 points paced Oxford Hills to a 65-28 victory over Deering in a Class AA girls basketball game Friday.

Cassidy Dumont had 14 points and Cecilia Dieterich chipped in 12 points for the Vikings (1-0).

Lia Nyabhana paced led Deering (0-1) with seven points while Ella McGowan had six.

Rangeley 76, North Haven 16

RANGELEY — The Lakers had four players score in double figures, led by Olivia Pye’s 20 points, to cruise to the victory.

Winnie LaRochelle scored 18 points, Emily Eastlack had 13 points and Lauren Eastlack added 12 for Rangeley (1-0).

Mercedes Sparhawk had eight points for the Hawks (0-1).

Gray-New Gloucester 49, Fryeburg 31

FRYEBURG — Eliza Hotham and Jordan Grant bucketed 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Gray-New Gloucester to a 49-31 victory over Fryeburg in girls basketball action Friday.

The Patriots took a 27-12 halftime lead. Samantha Fortin pitched in with nine points.

Merys Carty drained four field goals and a three-pointer for a team-leading 11 points for the Raiders in the losing effort.

Brunswick 56, Leavitt 22

TURNER — Logan Brown manufactured 19 points to lead Brunswick to a 56-22 victory over Leavitt in girls basketball action Friday evening.

Brown’s game-high output featured three 3-pointers.

The Dragons (1-0) jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and a 35-8 margin at the midpoint.

Taylor White registered 10 points for the Hornets (0-1) with a trey and seven from the line.

Freeport 48, Poland 21

POLAND — Junior forward Rachel Wall drained a game-high 19 points to lead Freeport to a 48-21 victory over Poland in girls basketball action Friday evening.

The Falcons (1-0) came out strong in the first half, taking a 27-8 lead at the break.

Sophomore guard Gabrielle Bolduc paced the Knights (0-1) with seven points on a field goal and five from the free-throw line.

Messalonskee 56, Mt. Blue 37

OAKLAND — Gabrielle Wener had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Eagles to the KVAC win Friday.

Eva-Marie Stevens led Mt. Blue (0-1) with 24 points.

Mackenzie Mayo added 10 points and four rebounds for Messalonskee (1-0).

Valley 59, Buckfield 42

BINGHAM — Logan McDonald scored a game-high 22 points and Emily Collins added 14 as the Cavaliers sank the Bucks in an East/West Conference season opener.

Brielle Hill chipped in 12 points for Valley (1-0).

Molly Bourget scored 14 points to lead Buckfield.

Boothbay 45, Hall-Dale 33

FARMINGDALE — Glory Blethen scored 24 points to lead the Seahawks over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Iris Ireland’s 12 points led Hall-Dale.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Leavitt 60, Brunswick 53

BRUNSWICK — Wyatt Hathaway scored 12 of his 21 points during the fourth quarter as Leavitt outscored the Dragons 18-7 to transform a four-point deficit into a seven-point victory Friday.

Cole Morin added 20 points for the Hornets, and Joziah Learned 15.

James Belanger had 20 points for Brunswick, and Evan Kilfoil 16.

Freeport 49, Poland 41

FREEPORT — Gabe Wagner scored 14 points and the Falcons held a 31-21 scoring advantage in the second half and rallied past the Knights.

Alex Helie and Blaine Cockburn added 10 points apiece for Poland.

Isaiah Hill scored 15 points for Poland.

Messalonskee 76, Mt. Blue 75

FARMINGTON — Matthew Parent and Mason Violette each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC win over the Cougars on Friday.

Tucker Charles added 10 points for Messalonskee (1-0).

Jacob Farnham led Mt. Blue (0-1) with 31 points, while Bradley Shamba put up 21 points.

Deering 84, Oxford Hills 62

PARIS — Darryl Germain scored 29 points, Askar Houssein added 21 and Deering opened with a win over the Vikings in South Paris.

The Rams took control in the second period, outscoring Oxford Hills 27-12 to open a 51-29 halftime lead.

Fryeburg 55, Gray-New Gloucester 43

GRAY — Armel Moloji scored 14 points and Fryeburg used a 15-4 third quarter advantage to pull away for a season-opening win in Gray.

William Hallem added 11 points, including five down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Jay Hawkes led the Patriots with 12 points, while Nick Pelletier added 10.

« Previous

filed under: