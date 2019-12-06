James Gwinn, 13, of New Gloucester finds a jump line during opening day Friday at Lost Valley in Auburn. Dec. 6 is the earliest that the ski area has opened since the 1980s, according to general manager John Herrick. The cold snap before Thanksgiving allowed Lost Valley to make a solid base and then “Mother Nature’s storm that popped up helped reinforce what we already had,” said Herrick. The ski area will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and then will have its official grand opening Friday, Dec. 13. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Alana Evert, 7, of Falmouth skis down "Pine Grove" during opening day Friday at Lost Valley in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Michaela Silco of Scarborough and her 4-year-old daughter, Ella, head to the chair lift during opening day Friday at Lost Valley in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal