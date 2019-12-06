BELFAST — Sharon Carrillo confessed to participating in what amounted to months of torture leading to the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, prosecutors said Friday in the opening day of Carrillo’s murder trial.

“In short, Marissa Kennedy was beaten to death over a period of months,” assistant attorney general Don Macomber told members of the jury. “Who beat Marissa Kennedy to death? Who is responsible for her murder? Her mother, Sharon Carrillo, and her stepfather,” Macomber said as he pointed to the sobbing defendant.

Friday is the first day of what is expected to be a nearly two-week jury trial of Carrillo, who faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of depraved indifference murder of her daughter, who was found dead with severe bruising in a Stockton Springs condominium in February 2018. Julio Carrillo, Sharon Carrillo’s husband and Kennedy’s stepfather, was sentenced to 55 years in prison in August after pleading guilty to the charges.

Macomber told jurors about some of the severe external and internal injuries to Kennedy that they will hear about and see in post-mortem photographs in the coming trial. He also sought to lay the groundwork against a defense that Carrillo was also an abuse victim of her husband and not an active participant in the beatings.

“Sharon said their punishments got out of hand,” Macomber said. “Sharon said that at the end, Marissa couldn’t walk and her speech was slurred. But Sharon, Marissa’s own mother, thought Marissa was faking so she beat her again. Sharon said she knew that Marissa needed to go to the hospital but they didn’t take her because she was afraid that they would get in trouble.”

In the defense’s opening statement, Carrillo’s attorney acknowledged the horrible nature of the crimes against Kennedy but described his client as an extremely low-IQ individual easily persuaded to give false statements incriminating herself rather than an abusive husband who “acted alone.”

“I’ll tell you right now that the evidence will show Julio Carrillo killed Marissa Kennedy and that he acted alone in doing it and that Sharon Carrillo did not participate,” Christopher MacLean, one of Carrillo’s two attorneys, told the jury.

After opening statements, the state began its case against Carrillo by calling two Stockton Springs emergency rescue personnel who responded to a call reporting that a 10-year-old girl was not breathing. They also called Corporal Darrin Moody of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, who was the first law enforcement officer on the scene.

