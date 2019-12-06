DEAR SUN SPOTS: Sparkle Saturday, a pop-up retail event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, in Lewiston, is seeking volunteers to help our vendors and shoppers. Shifts vary in length and time of day to accommodate volunteers’ schedules and desire to spend some of the day shopping themselves. We have one-, two-, four- and six-hour shifts. If you are able to help, we will gladly put you in a spot that works best for you. Contact me at [email protected] for more information.

— Mary, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Root Cellar needs donations of new toys and winter gear to stock the Christmas Store. We have made an Amazon wish list based on the input from the parents who will be shopping at our store.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: The site to use for shopping for The Root Cellar families is (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/350IV0BFGH679?ref_=wl_share). Items include skateboards, scooters, sleeping bags, basketballs and warm coats and boots. These children also would like makeup, stuffed animals, dolls, Legos, board games, sweaters and art supplies. The requests are modest. I ordered a couple items for them and it made me feel wonderful. I hope all who are able will check into this easy way to make Christmas better for a child.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know of anyone who teaches acrylic painting?

— Margaret, no town

ANSWER: Check in with your local adult education office. This is a class that is often taught in that venue. My daughter took two acrylic painting sessions at Merrymeeting Adult Education in Topsham and she really got a lot out of it and created some stunning paintings.

Anita Poulin has taught acrylic painting and other art classes at Hobby Lobby at 65 Mt. Auburn Ave. in Auburn. Wait until after the holidays then go to the website at www.hobbylobby.com to see if there’s an updated schedule. To contact the store, call 782-6026.

I found a six-week class held by Artascope instructor Alex Rheault at the Bickford Education Center, 48 Railroad Square in Yarmouth. It’s held on Thursdays beginning Jan. 23 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/me–lewiston/hobbies–events/ .

Sun Spots readers, it’s always a good idea to include your town when you ask a question such as this. It really helps me to pinpoint a better answer for you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are dogs allowed in Kennedy Park?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Yes, just be sure to clean up after your pooch or one day, they won’t be allowed!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the Nov. 25 Sun Spots regarding an electrician in the Rumford area, there is Duguay Electric in Rumford (364-7593) and Milltown Hydro Electric in Mexico (364-3379).

— No name, Jay

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you recommend a vendor who will ship blocks of authentic maple sugar across the country?

— Alice, San Bruno, California

ANSWER: The Vermont Country Store sells 8-ounce blocks of maple sugar for $14.95. If you order over $65 worth, you get free shipping. The photo online (vermontcountrystore.com) sure makes it look delicious. I didn’t even know you could purchase maple sugar this way. You grate it over whatever you want to sweeten or just break off hunks of it for snacking. Sounds heavenly!

