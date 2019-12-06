AUBURN – Could you ask for a more traditional Christmas scene?

As the holiday parade moved steadily down Main Street on Friday night, a steady snow fell over the hundreds who crammed in and around Festival Plaza.

Children stuck their tongues out as far as they could to catch falling snowflakes. Parents clutched warm cups of cocoa and balanced kids on their shoulders. The familiar notes of Christmas carols filled the night and the snow just kept falling heavier by the minute.

“This is what community is all about,” declared Mark Gosselin, Auburn’s executive director of community partnerships. “And we didn’t even have to hire a snow machine.”

Nope. That snow was 100 percent genuine, and as the parade came rolling down Main Street, it fell over a vast variety of wonders.

First came the festooned Lewiston firetruck, blaring its horn. Then a giant Snoopy balloon followed by a city truck tangled in hundreds of Christmas lights. After that, the L-A Harley Davidson float with real motorcycles growling on the flat bed.

“Beep beep,” said one little girl to every adorned vehicle that passed in front of her. When a team of bicyclists came by, complete with a man dressed as a pink bunny, the girl beeped at them, as well.

There was a giant birthday cake wishing Auburn a happy 150th birthday. There was a poutiine truck, a wagon full of Boy Scouts and an Auburn Water and Sewer District rig that blared its horn for the people.

“Beep, beep,” the girl said.

It didn’t matter what was rolling by, the crowd cheered all of it, and when the horse-drawn carriage came rolling into view, the cheers grew more thunderous still.

“Look, look, look!” one red-faced boy shouted “Do you see that? Do you see it? That’s Santa Claus!”

Right, he was. It was Santa and Mrs. Claus, to be exact, and when they rolled into Festival Plaza, the crowd surged in around them.

“Will you just look at this?” Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. “Auburn is a great city and we’ve got great people. We honestly have one of the best tree lightings in all of Maine.”

And speaking of that tree, the snow was falling, the carols were being sung and Santa had arrived in good cheer and health. It was clearly time to add light to the party. After a short countdown, a switch was flicked and almost instantly, lights of all color began to glow from the tree’s lowest branch to its highest.

Another round of cheers and then the carols were playing and lines began to form before Santa and his missus.

In Auburn, the holiday celebrations have a little bit of oomph this year as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary. But that doesn’t mean that Lewiston skimped on their own festivities.

In that side of the Androscoggin River, the long lines were snaking around the Kennedy Park gazebo well before Santa and his lady arrived just before 5 p.m.

It’s never easy waiting for Santa, but the dozens in Kennedy Park found ways to occupy themselves in the deepening cold. A group of six children engaged in a snowball fight that drew in more kids as it progressed. Parents hoisted young ones onto their shoulders so they’d be in prime viewing position when Saint Nick arrived.

Next to the gazebo, Kathi Leclair was gazing upon her 8-month-old son Ian as he napped, warmly bundled, in his carriage. It was to be the boy’s first encounter with Santa, his mother said, but if the lad was excited, that excitement didn’t interrupt his sleep.

The Lewiston Christmas celebration was a first for Kathi, as well.

“We lived in South Paris,” she said. “We actually just moved back to the area. I live in Lewiston now so we decided to come and join in the festivities.”

As the line grew longer and the crowds stirred with anticipation, an elf appeared to announce that Santa and his crew would soon be there. The elf, who’s human name is Renee, said she had spoken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus just minutes before and she was glad to report that the couple was in good spirits for the event.

“They’re doing fabulous,” said the elfin Renee. “Mrs. Claus got surprised with a bouquet of flowers so everyone’s in a good mood. It’s a good turnout tonight and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Minutes later, a horse-drawn carriage came rumbling up Pine Street. It rolled to a stop at the edge of the park and Mr. and Mrs. Claus emerged to furious applause.

Big, burly and red-nosed in the cold, Santa Claus – who looks suspiciously like retired welding instructor Stephen Martelli, if you stare long enough – wasted no time getting into the crowd, shaking hands, waving and uttering “ho ho ho,” when it felt right.

High atop her father’s shoulders, 3-year-old Raven Pelletier got a nice high-five from Santa and long after he had passed, Raven beamed over the encounter with wide and happy eyes.

With that, it was time to get the festivities underway. Santa and Mrs. Claus took seats in the gazebo and after leading the group through a countdown, the great Kennedy Park Christmas tree lit up from top to bottom.

And with that mission accomplished, Santa and his missus began receiving children, listening to their holiday hopes and taking a proper accounting of their Christmas lists.

Carols played, the crowd sang along and the tall tree showered everyone in its multicolored glow. In Lewiston, the Christmas season had officially begun.

When Santa was done with his chores in Kennedy Park, the Parade of Lights got rolling, winding its way through Lewiston as snow fell over all. They eventually rolled toward Auburn and nobody had trouble remembering the route – Lewiston and Auburn, after all, have been combining their Christmas celebrations since 2007.

“It’s been great working with Auburn these last few years,” said Dottie Perham-Whittier, Lewiston’s community relations coordinator. “Our goal is to make sure we have plenty of fun activities in both cities, and it feels like we’ve been accomplishing that.”

The falling snow, as it turns out, was a freebie.

« Previous

filed under: