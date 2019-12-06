LEWISTON — Someone cut phone lines and entered the Lewiston House of Pizza on Lincoln Street on Friday morning.

Restaurant employees discovered the break-in when they arrived for work. Police were called about 9 a.m. and detectives collected evidence.

It was not immediately clear what was taken in the burglary.

The business was operating later Friday.

Police asked that anyone with information about the break-in call Detective Ryan Rawstron at 513-3001 at ext. 3321, or Detective Joey Brown at ext. 3322.

The business, owned by Jimmy Koutsikos, has been at 95 Lincoln St. since 2003. Koutsikos was not available for comment Friday afternoon.

