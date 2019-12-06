LEWISTON — Police arrested a local couple at their home Thursday who were charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Local police and state drug agents searched the 321 River Road home of Christopher Martel, 38, and Brittany Gurney, 31, late Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution in Androscoggin County, according to a Maine State Police statement.

Authorities seized from the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway 275 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine base (or crack,) Ecstasy, $7,400 in suspected drug proceeds and two firearms.

The street value of the seized drugs is roughly $30,000, Stephen McCausland wrote in an email.

Martel and Gurney were arrested without incident and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Bail was set at $100,000 cash for Martel. Gurney was being held without bail due to the violations of conditions of release from a prior criminal charge.

The couple’s initial court appearance is expected to held in 8th District Court in Lewiston on Friday.

Martel was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (methamphetamine, 100 grams or more and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (with a firearm,) both Class A felonies and each punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drug (crack) and unlawful possession of of scheduled drug (ecstasy,) each crime a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Gurney was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (methamphetamine 100 grams or more, three counts of trafficking in scheduled drugs (methamphetamine,) a Class B crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She also was charged with two Class C crimes, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (crack and ecstacy) and violation of condition of release.

