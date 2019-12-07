A shed connected to a home in Fryeburg was extensively damaged by fire Saturday afternoon, but firefighters from eight towns in Maine and New Hampshire helped the Fryeburg crew limit damage to the main house.

Firefighting crews arrived at 53 Lovell Road about 1 p.m. and managed to keep the storage shed fire from spreading to the main house, which sustained minor smoke and water damage, according to Fryeburg Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne.

No one was inside the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. The fire has displaced the family until power and water is restored to the property.

“It was a good collaborative effort between the Fryeburg Fire Department and the mutual aid departments who assisted us,” said Dufresne.

Crews and tankers from Bridgton, Denmark, Saco Valley, Sweden, Lovell and Waterford in Maine and Center Conway and East Conway in New Hampshire responded to the fire.

