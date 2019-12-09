A motor vehicle caught fire in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Yarmouth late Monday afternoon during the busy workday commute.
According to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority, the vehicle fire was reported just after 4 p.m. near mile marker 15. All southbound traffic being diverted off Exit 17 in Yarmouth and northbound traffic was diverted as well while firefighters worked to put the fire out.
Lanes reopened shortly before 5 p.m. but drivers in both the southbound and northbound lanes were advised to expect delays and use caution.
No injuries were reported, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.
This story will be updated
