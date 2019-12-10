LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop, “5 Generations in the Workplace & How to Manage,” on Thursday, Dec. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the chamber office, 415 Lisbon St.

Led by Mary LaFontaine, presenters will include a baby boomer and someone representing Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z — and maybe even someone from the Greatest Generation.

Each generation brings its own strengths and value, and each brings challenges and opportunities. How businesses recruit, retain, manage and train employees based on the generational differences will impact those businesses and their success.

HR Thursdays are presented in partnership with the LA Metro Chamber, Central Maine Human Resource Association and the Lewiston CareerCenter, and offer employers resources and tools to help gain a competitive edge.

The workshop is free for members of the Central Maine Human Resource Association, $25 for chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact the chamber at 207-783-2249.

