“Hey Ho the Holly!,” a concert of Yuletide music, will be presented from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Andrews Church on Glidden St. in Newcastle.

“Hey Ho the Holly!” celebrates its 20th year of this celebration of ancient carols and new songs celebrating winter solstice and Christmas season. The musical cast includes Kate Newell (cornet/fiddle), Sharon Pyne (flute/whistle/percussion), Doug Protsik (accordion/fiddle/piano), Fred Gosbee (flute/guitar) and Julia Lane (Celtic harp). There will be plenty of audience participation throughout the concert, which will be followed by a sing-along of familiar carols. Come join us for an hour of seasonal merriment with stories and seasonal reflections.

Suggested donation is $10 adults/$5 children and seniors. All proceeds will go to Heifer International which gives the gift of a farm animals and training to families living in poverty.

For more information about the concert, call (207) 522-3900 or (207) 522-3800.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: