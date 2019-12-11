Lewiston Middle School eighth-graders Sean McKeen, left, Mischa Paradis and Angel Tancrede, along with Paradis’ father, Richard Paradis, watch closely Wednesday to see if the robot they programmed can draw a heart in the school cafeteria. Families were invited to a “Programming Pizza Party” to see what students have learned about coding. A task force of teachers was formed two years ago to introduce coding to every student in the Lewiston Public School Department, according to technology leader Corson Ellis, founder of Kepware Technologies. “Kids in the future will have to be code literate,” Ellis said. “We went from 50 students two years ago to 500 today.” Computer science teacher Alison Avery said she has seen a drastic increase in the math skills students learn while using technology. “They are the technology generation,” Avery said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal