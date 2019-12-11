LEWISTON — A Lisbon Falls woman told police she was hit by a car Wednesday that fled the scene.

Police said they responded to Papa John’s Pizza restaurant near the corner of Lisbon Street and East Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

The woman, Erlene Millett, 75, said she was hit by a silver Honda CRV that fled the scene after the collision in the direction of downtown on Lisbon Street, Lt. David St. Pierre said.

Police were able to share few details about the incident, including where it happened.

The woman sustained a minor leg injury and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Police are investigating.

« Previous

filed under: