LEWISTON — A Lisbon Falls woman told police she was hit by a car Wednesday that fled the scene.
Police said they responded to Papa John’s Pizza restaurant near the corner of Lisbon Street and East Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.
The woman, Erlene Millett, 75, said she was hit by a silver Honda CRV that fled the scene after the collision in the direction of downtown on Lisbon Street, Lt. David St. Pierre said.
Police were able to share few details about the incident, including where it happened.
The woman sustained a minor leg injury and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.
Police are investigating.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball notebook: Mt. Abram off to quick start
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon woman says a Honda CRV hit her and fled in Lewiston
-
Nation / World
House approves defense bill, with 12 weeks of parental leave and a ‘space force’
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: The season in song
-
River Valley
RSU 10 receives USDA grant to expand rural education, which will shared with three other districts