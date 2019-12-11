FARMINGTON — Mt Blue Rec Cheering’s newest team, The Platinum Stars, is going to Disney. The team competed at its first competition of the season on Saturday, Dec. 7th in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Platinum Stars are a multi age elite recreation travel team, competing in the Level 3.1 Performance Recreation 14U Division. The team took first place at the Mayflower Beach Blast competition and walked away with an at large bid to the Quest Recreation Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on March 13-14, 2020.
The Platinum Stars Cheerleaders are Anglee Brewer, Ashley Akers, Ava Curtis, Caitlyn Cassidy, Destiney Blais, Emma Turcotte, Haylee Downing, Jewel Marsden, Kahlyn Wilkinson, Kallee Foss, Leah Dill, Madyson Whitney, Mattie Barker,Morgan Mosher, Paityn Dusoe, Remi-Lynn Boyd, and Victoria Walsh. They are coached by Abby McCarthy and Miranda Mitton.
