TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had two goals to extend his recent tear and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the suddenly slumping Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Stamkos has scored six times during a four-game goal streak.

Tampa Bay, which had dropped four of five at home, also got a goal from Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the win.

Patrice Bergeron and John Moore scored for the Bruins, who have lost four straight in regulation and five in a row overall (0-4-1). Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.

The Bruins, coming off an intense 3-2 loss Wednesday night at Washington in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams, hadn’t dropped four consecutive games in regulation since March 2017. The five-game losing streak is their longest since an 0-5-0 stretch in March 2016.

Not long after Stamkos gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 15:13 of the third period, Moore got his first goal since returning from shoulder surgery with 3:15 left.

Point put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 on a power play 4:07 into the third from the slot.

Stamkos also scored from the slot during a power play, tying it 1-all at 12:35 of the second. The Lightning star tied Bernie Nicholls and Yvan Cournoyer for 46th place on the NHL list with 152 career power-play goals.

Boston went up 1-0 at 4:26 of the first when Brad Marchand skated along the left wing boards and went around the net before making a nice pass to Bergeron in the low slot.

Marchand become the fourth NHL player to reach 30 assists this season. He has four assists in the last three games.

Both goalies made several strong saves in the second. Vasilevskiy stopped two shots from the left circle by NHL goals leader David Pastrnak, and a chance in close for Jake DeBrusk. Rask turned aside a quality opportunity for Stamkos after his power-play goal.

PENGUINS 1, BLUE JACKETS 0: Bryan Rust scored a power-play goal at 3:02 of overtime and Pittsburgh beat visiting Columbus.

Rust controlled a bouncing puck at the top of the crease and fired it past Joonas Korpisalo for the winner and his 10th goal of the year.

Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots for his third shutout in his last four appearances.

SABRES 4, PREDATORS 3: Jack Eichel had two goals and extended his NHL-leading point streak to 15 games, Victor Oloffson scored in the third period, and Buffalo visiting Nashville

Jimmy Vesey also scored and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves as the Sabres won their third in a row.

Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen had goals for the Predators, who had a two-game win streak snapped. Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots.

Olofsson rebounded his own miss and scored the deciding goal midway through the third period. Oloffson’s initial shot from the right slot bounced off the end board to the other side of the crease, and the Sabres’ rookie lifted the puck over Saros’ shoulder for his 13th goal of the season.

ISLANDERS 3, PANTHERS 1: Devon Toews and Mathew Barzal had power-plays goals in a 3:51 span early in the second period and Thomas Griess made 32 saves to help New York win at Sunrise, Florida.

The Islanders swept the three-game, regular-season series with the Panthers for the first time since 2013.

Anders Lee added an empty-net goal for New York.

