BETHEL — Gabe Martin poured in a game-high 23 points as Monmouth cruised to a 68-31 win over Telstar in MVC boys basketball action on Thursday.

Brock Bates and Hayden Fletcher added 16 points apiece for the Mustangs (1-0). Logan Sumner led the Rebels (0-2) with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Boothbay 60, Lisbon 56

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Hunter Crocker scored 24 points as the Seahawks (3-0) held off the Greyhounds (1-1) at Boothbay Harbor.

Sullivan Rice added 11 points, and Ben Pierce had eight points and eight rebounds for Boothbay, which led 38-26 at halftime and 53-43 after three quarters.

Lisbon was led by DJ Douglass with 20 points.

Winthrop 66, Madison 41

MADISON — Cam Hachey scored 17 points to lead the Ramblers to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs in Madison.

Noah Grube scored 14 points, while Ryan Baird added 13 points for Winthrop (2-0).

Caden Franzose scored 15 points for Madison (0-3), while Cameron Cobb scored 14 points.

Spruce Mountain 56, Mountain Valley 42

RUMFORD — Jack Bryant, Brandon Frey and Cam Cain combined to make eight 3-pointers and visiting Spruce Mountain pulled away starting in the second quarter of a 56-42 MVC boys basketball victory at Puiia Gymnasium on Thursday.

Bryant led all scorers with 14 points for the Phoenix (3-0), while Frey (11 points) and Cain (nine) both connected on a trio of 3s.

Cooper Davis paced a balanced Falcons (0-2) offense with 12 points, and Kalen Chase had nine for Mountain Valley, which only trailed 14-11 after one quarter before Spruce Mountain pulled out to a 32-22 halftime lead.

Traip Academy 72, St. Dominic 50

KITTERY — Treshaun Brown, Frankie Driscoll and Kevin McKinney each scored in double figures and host Traip ran away from the start in a 72-50 WMC boys basketball victory over St. Dominic Academy on Thursday.

Brown tied the game-high with 17 points, while Driscoll was right behind with 16 and McKinney 13 for the Rangers (3-0), who led 21-13 after one quarter and 44-26 at halftime.

Gabe Carey had 17 for the Saints (1-2), and Michael Stowe also finished in double figures with 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

Gorham 3, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 3, OT

BRUNSWICK — Sean Moore made 58 saves to help keep Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse even with visiting Gorham for a 3-3 tie in a Class B South boys hockey game at Watson Arena on Thursday.

Cam Wallace gave the Eagles (0-1-1) an initial lead, but the Rams (0-0-1) tied it up later in the first period. Gorham, which got two goals from Peter Richards and one from Cole Perreault, took a 3-2 lead into the third. Alex Witwicki’s goal for the Eagles had briefly tied the game 2-2.

Clay Munsey scored with just over four minutes left to force overtime, and Moore stopped all 23 shots he faced in the third. Jasper Crane made 11 saves in net for Gorham.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Dominic 48, Traip Academy 42

AUBURN — After a low-scoring first half, the Saints and Rangers traded high-scoring quarters in the second half of a 48-42 WMC win for host St. Dominic Academy on Thursday.

Becca Zimmerman exploded for 13 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter for the Saints (3-0), including three 3-pointers. Hannah Kenney added five of her eight in a 20-point period for St. Dom’s, which went into halftime tied 14-14. Mia-Angelina Leslie and Skye Rogers finished with 10 points apiece.

The Rangers (1-2) found themselves down 34-23 heading into the fourth, but Marlee Sumsion scored seven of her team-high 14 in the final frame and six different Traip players scored to try and claw back. Jennifer McCluskey made the last of her three 3s in the fourth, after pacing the Rangers with two in a first quarter that ended with the game tied 8-8.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 2, York/Traip/Marshwood 1

BRUNSWICK — Ema Hawkes scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into the second period and the Eagles held on for a 2-1 victory at Watson Arena on Thursday.

Hannah Hawkes gave the Eagles (3-1) the initial lead with two minutes left in the first, but Ashley Carney answered for the Wildcats (0-6) 20 seconds later on a rebound of a Meagan Wentworth shot.

Greta Marchildon made 19 saves in the win, while Erin Gray stopped 16 shots in the loss.

