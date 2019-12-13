Coach: Mike Hathaway (12th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A South

Last year’s results: 15-4 (lost in A South quarterfinal)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cole Morin (forward), Keegan Melanson (forward); Juniors — Wyatt Hathaway (guard), Joziah Learned (guard); Sophomore — Hunter Hayes (forward).

Key losses: Josh Banks, Oren Shaw, AJ Tirrell, Tommy Casey, Mark Herman.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Trevor Bosse (guard), Ben Sirois (guard), Degan Jordan (guard), Ian Redstone (guard); Freshmen — Sawyer Hathaway, Brett Coburn.

What to expect: The Hornets hope to build off of one of the most successful seasons in school history with a talented veteran nucleus led by Wyatt Hathaway and Morin, both two-time KVAC all-stars, and Learned, who joined them as an honoree last year. Graduation and the long football season stripped away some of their depth, and freshmen Sawyer Hathaway and Coburn will likely be pressed into key reserve roles.The expected return of Hayes in January from a football injury should provide a boost. Given the late start due to the football state championship run and the time it will take to get the younger players up to speed, a slow start my be looming but the Hornets are more concerned with finishing strong and going deep in the Class A tournament.

