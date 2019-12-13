Norlands

LIVERMORE —Christmas at Norlands: A 19th-century Holiday Celebration takes place on Saturday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a horse-drawn sleigh ride and tour the decorated Washburn mansion that dates to 1867. The Rangeley Ringers handbell choir performs at 1:30 p.m. Castlebay will be in the ladies’ parlor, historic church service in the 1828 meeting house (12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.), craft activities, stories, parlor games, lessons of the past and spelling bees in the one-room schoolhouse, and Norlands’ renowned wassail (mulled cider) made on the woodstove. A Cookie Walk fundraiser benefits Norlands’ building fund. For only $5, fill a bag with delicious homemade cookies to take home. Gift shop will be open. Admission in the church (meeting house) is $10 adults ($8 members), $6 ($4) age 12 and under, age 5 and under are free, $25 ($20) family (2 adults with 2-3 children). Norlands’ members enjoy a 20% discount on admission. 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. For more information, call 897-4366 or visit www.NORLANDS.org.

Cookie Palooza

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Homeless Outreach will be holding their Second Annual Cookie Palooza on Sunday December 15 from 1 to 4 p.m., at 547 Wilton Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Homeless Shelter. There will be other activities happening along with a mega cookie sale, a cookie buffet, kids cookie decorating, light refreshments, a shelter tour and a silent auction. Cookies for the event were donated by Salt and Pepper and Sugar too. Anyone with questions or who wishes to make a donation can call 491-4100 or email [email protected]

Holly Days

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 16th annual Mountain Holly Days event has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15. There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides sponsored by the Alpine Shop, special festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests.

Therapy dog



STRONG — The Strong Public Library will be hosting therapy dog Rose on Saturday Dec. 14. Rose would love to hear you read to her, and loves to meet new people. Stop in from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for a fun, friendly visit. Call the Strong Public Library with any questions, 684-4003.

VA Open House

TOGUS — Saturday, December 14, 9 a.m. – 12 noon. VA Maine Healthcare System (HCS) cordially invites veterans and their families to attend the VA Maine Veteran & Family Open House at the Togus VA Medical Center, located at 1 VA Center, Augusta ME, 04330, Building 200 (Hospital). This is an opportunity for Veterans and their families to learn about VA health care and benefits, meet VA Maine clinical staff, take a tour of the facility and new Fisher House, and learn about the history of the nation’s first VA. There will be activities for children, including Santa Claus, face painting and more.

