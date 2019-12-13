Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies
Week of December 4
Teams: Bowling Belles 71-33; Willett-Glo 62-42
Mines in the Gutter 53-51; Just 1 More 49-55
Wreckin Balls 48-56; Designs by Darlene 47-57
Living on a Spare 46-58; Spare Change 40-64
High Game: Lynn Chellis 192; Melissa Malone 177
Kay Seefeldt 173; Kelly Couture 169
Jen Kelly 156; Mickayla Gammon 152
Cecile Willett 150; Natasha Richard 141
High Series; Lynn Chellis 520; Melissa Malone 469
Kay Seefeldt 465; Kelly Couture 433
Cecile Willett 404; Gloria Nile 373
Natasha Richard 371; Rocell Marcellino 368
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Smart Fun Engineers hope to do well at state competition Saturday
-
The Franklin Journal
Betty Houle, earmuff model and much more
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies
-
The Franklin Journal
More Chester Greenwood Day results
-
The Franklin Journal
Updates from the North Pole