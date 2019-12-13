Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies

Week of December 4

Teams: Bowling Belles 71-33; Willett-Glo 62-42

Mines in the Gutter 53-51; Just 1 More 49-55

Wreckin Balls 48-56; Designs by Darlene 47-57

Living on a Spare 46-58; Spare Change 40-64

High Game: Lynn Chellis 192; Melissa Malone 177

Kay Seefeldt 173;   Kelly Couture 169

Jen Kelly 156;   Mickayla Gammon 152

Cecile Willett 150;  Natasha Richard 141

High Series; Lynn Chellis 520; Melissa Malone 469

Kay Seefeldt 465;  Kelly Couture 433

Cecile Willett 404; Gloria Nile 373

Natasha Richard 371;  Rocell  Marcellino 368

