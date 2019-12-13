BELFAST — Sharon Carrillo’s father and stepmother described her Friday as a “child in a woman’s body” who deeply loved her daughter, Marissa Kennedy, but lost control of her life to a husband who gradually estranged her from her own family.

Joseph and Roseann Kennedy told jurors in Carrillo’s murder trial that they were increasingly concerned that something was wrong in the Carrillo household in the months before Kennedy’s death. But Roseann Kennedy said she never thought Julio Carrillo would harm the 10-year-old child and insisted that her mentally disabled stepdaughter was persuaded by her husband to falsely confess to helping beat Marissa.

“That was a Julio statement, that did not come out of her mouth without being told by him,” Roseann Kennedy testified Friday about Sharon Carrillo’s confession that she shared blame for abusing her daughter. “After seeing how many times she had such control over her, I believe that he told her and she had no choice because her brain was gone. Her brain was gone.”

Sharon Carrillo faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of murder in the death of Marissa in February 2018. The state medical examiner’s office determined the girl died of “battered child syndrome” following months of severe abuse, including being punched, kicked and struck with a belt.

On Thursday afternoon, state prosecutors rested their case against Sharon Carrillo after five days of testimony that included playing for jurors recordings of more than six hours of police interviews with the defendant. Carrillo’s defense attorneys are describing their client as a domestic violence victim who never beat her daughter but was compelled to make false confessions.

While Carrillo initially denied any involvement in her daughter’s abuse, she gradually acknowledges — in response to persistent prodding from detectives — that she helped her husband beat Marissa.

Julio Carrillo is already serving 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Marissa. On Friday morning, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination when asked a series of questions about whether he alone abused Marissa. The proceeding was held separately before Superior Court Justice Robert Murray but without the jury present.

The rest of Friday morning’s session was devoted to testimony from Sharon Carrillo’s father, Joseph Kennedy, and her stepmother, Roseann Kennedy, who helped raise her from the age of three. The Kennedys live in New York, where Sharon Carrillo was raised, and own the Stockton Springs condo where the Carrillo family was living when Marissa died.

Roseann Kennedy testified that Sharon Carrillo did not speak her first word until age 4 and that she was diagnosed with “broadbased learning disability with speech delays” as a child. Carrillo attended special schools for developmentally disabled children where the “thrived” in the highly structured environment.

Kennedy said her stepdaughter struggled to keep jobs after receiving a basic high school diploma because her intellectual challenges made it difficult for her to perform all but simple tasks in response to very straight-forward instructions.

“She’ll do what you say but it is concrete, no inference, no ability to read between the lines,” Kennedy said. Kennedy also described her stepdaughter as quiet, polite and happy but “a child in a woman’s body” who had to be taken care of because of her limited intellect.

Carrillo gave birth to Marissa in 2007 after being impregnated by a person who she never disclosed to her parents. After giving birth, the new mother and daughter continued living in the Kennedys’ New York home until Sharon met her future husband, Julio Carrillo.

Joseph Kennedy described his daughter as being so close to Marissa that some people thought they were sisters as they “were constantly laughing, and having fun.”

“The two of them were very well bonded,” Kennedy testified. “They loved each other. Sharon was a loving mother to that little girl. I had never, in the years that the two of them lived at my house, I never saw Sharon once raise her hand to Marissa or raise her voice to that little girl. She did not discipline her in any way shape or manner.”

Things changed when Sharon and Julio Carrillo moved to Maine in 2016 with Marissa so that they could build their own lives. Over time, the Kennedys’ phone conversations with their daughter and Marissa became less frequent and when they spoke, it seemed that Julio was guiding their responses.

The couple testified they witnessed similar behavior during visits to Maine, where both Sharon Carrillo and Marissa would constantly look to Julio for permission on everyday things. After the Carrillos moved to Stockton Springs, the Kennedys were also concerned that the entire family – Julio, Sharon, Marissa and two infants – were all sleeping in one bedroom in a condo with four bedrooms.

The couple spent a week with Marissa in August 2017, taking her to the state aquarium in Boothbay Harbor, miniature golfing in Bar Harbor and some of her other favorite spots. Neither saw any signs of abuse the, which was several months before Julio and Sharon Carrillo said the heavy beatings began.

But when they returned in October 2017 for her birthday, they were told Marissa was in a residential behavior facility in Belfast and were denied the ability to see her.

“When we did see Sharon in August and October, Sharon was quiet, more withdrawn,” Joseph Kennedy said. “It wasn’t the same old Sharon that we knew and loved. We thought maybe it was the stress of having two infants there at the house.”

Carrillo never told either her father or stepmother that she or Marissa were being abused by Julio Carrillo, although Roseann Kennedy told prosecutors that “she never would have had an opportunity to tell me” because her husband was always looming.

This story will be updated.

