CHESTERVILLE – Lincoln Grush, 96, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Linck was born in Somerville, Mass. on Dec. 20, 1922, the son of Lincoln C. Grush and Anna Hall Grush. He spent his youth in Lexington, Mass. with his parents and younger sister Roberta “Bobby”.

Linck met the love of his life, Gloria “Glo” Carbee on June 11, 1942. During his war training in 1944, he borrowed a plane to fly home for a mere three hours, just to propose to her before leaving for the WWII. He always said “as soon as I saw her, I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her”. And that he did. They were married on August 17, 1947 and recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary.

He served our country by enlisting in the Army Air Corps at the age of 19. He was a decorated C-47 and B-25 pilot flying low level strafing and bombing missions in the South Pacific during WWII. Linck earned the Bronze Star, the Air Medal, and other medals for his service.

Linck earned the Bronze Star for his heroic acts when a transport ship he was temporarily on was hit by kamikaze planes in 1944. He thankfully had luck on his side the countless times he returned from missions with bullet holes in his plane and especially on the day his B-25 ran out of gas right after landing from a 12-hour mission.

After the war, Linck earned his degree from Boston University and taught math and science at Foxboro High School. He later began a career at Lincoln Labs/MITRE in Bedford, Mass. working with the world’s first computers and designing modern radar installations.

Linck and Glo continued their life together in Tewksbury, Mass. where they raised their two children, David and Dodi. They had dear friends in their community who are like family to this day. However, Linck’s heart belonged to Maine where the family spent every summer at their lake cottage, “Tree Tops”, on Norcross Pond in Chesterville. Linck had bought Tree Tops with his wartime pay in 1946 and family and friends spent countless summer days boating, fishing, waterskiing, and enjoying life on the pond from that day on. His love for the area spread to all those who visited and has carried on through multiple generations who still enjoy life on Norcross Pond today.

Link and Glo eventually moved their family, including Glo’s parents, George and Marnie Carbee, to Farmington in 1967 after starting a family boat and canoe business, Moose Horn Trading Post in North Jay. George ran the business for the first two years while Linck taught math and science at Jay High School, but the business soon grew to need Linck full time, along with his son Dave, and eventually his son-in-law Randy. Linck worked at Moose Horn until he retired in 2003.

He and Glo enjoyed attending the 345th Bomb Group reunions each year all across the country, where they had a huge network of fellow veterans and friends. Linck was also active in speaking at veteran ceremonies and parades and loved sharing his collection of war memorabilia and stories with those around him. Linck and Glo were also very involved members in the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington.

Linck was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln C. Grush and Anna H. Grush; his sister, Roberta “Bobby” Richardson, and his brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Richardson.

He leaves his loving wife Glo, the love of his life; his son David Lincoln Grush, his daughter Doranne “Dodi” Parlin and husband Randy; his grandchildren, Steve Parlin and wife Nikki of New Hampshire, Laurie Smith and husband Ian of New Hampshire; and his six great-grandchildren, Giana, Colin, Nate, Sky, Lincoln and Piper. He loved them all dearly and they loved him more than words can say.

Although Linck was a decorated war hero to everyone, he was a true hero to his family. His love and support guided his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and he lives on in each and every one of them.

The family wants to thank Complete Home Health Care and Beacon Hospice for their care and companionship over the last year, which allowed Linck to remain in his home on the lake.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m. from the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy Street, Farmington with a comfort reception following the celebration. Private family committal services with full military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. The family suggests that memories and condolences be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial graveside services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Linck’s memory to the:

345th Bomb Group Association

P.O. Box 8755

Roanoke, VA 24014

« Previous