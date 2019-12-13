KINGFIELD — The Kingfield POPS will host its 18th annual summer concert on June 27, 2020. Save the date and make a plan to gather family and friends together with a special holiday gift. Namely, a grand scale evening of amazing and spirited musical talent, stunning panoramic mountain views, and joyful celebration. Topped off with a spectacular, over the top fireworks display.
Tickets are available at the special holiday gift price of $20 now through December 31 at Tranten’s Stores, and Skowhegan Savings Bank in both the Kingfield and Farmington locations.
The Kingfield POPS provides visual and performing arts experiences through a local vibrant arts environment enhancing both quality of life and economic growth while celebrating our heritage, our families and all that life has to offer.
