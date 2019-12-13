It’s such a busy time of year and yet each year the members of the Rangeley Fire Dept., Ladies Auxiliary and other emergency personnel take the time to give the children and parents of the local community some holiday cheer including, a slew of toys, a bunch of sweet treats, and whole bunch of community spirit. Please take a moment to thank one of the volunteers the next time you see them.

Seen here are some great photo highlights of this year’s party shared by Tami McGarvey.

