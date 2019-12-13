The 2019 deer season wrapped up at 4:24 pm on the afternoon of December 7th in the Rangeley Region. The winners of the 2019 Rivers Edge Sports Biggest Buck contest are Brad Stokes and Josh Haley. Both from Rangeley, both of their bucks weighed in at 205 pounds. They will split the $630 prize! We had 12 that weighed in over 205 pounds but the hunters didn’t sign up for the contest. There were 126 people that entered the contest, the most we ever had! Half of the proceeds from the contest will go to the winner and the other half ($630) will go to supplemental deer feeding this winter in Oquossoc. We also had a drawing for a Mossberg 22 plinkster for everyone that entered the contest. The winner of the rifle was Tyler Philbrick from Oquossoc.

The 2019 deer harvest appears to be much better in our area than expected after last year‘s long, long winter. River’s Edge Sports registered 172 bucks compared to 209 in 2018. 19 of those registered this year were over 200 lbs.. The heaviest was 236 lbs harvested by Sean Montgomery from Vermont.

2019 Rivers Edge deer season fun facts:

9 Bucks were harvested during muzzleloader season. The heaviest was 208 lbs.

19 bucks weighed in at over 200 lbs. compared to 22 in 2018.

There were 30 Bucks over 190 lbs.

22 Spikes were taken this year compared to 31 in 2018.

3 youth hunters were successful.

68 of the 172 deer harvested this season were harvested by nonresidents.

We weighed in 5 +200 lbs bucks in a row on November 11!

Congratulations to everyone that had a successful season and thanks to all of our patrons who make Rivers Edge a great place to be in November!!!

Pictured are 2019 Rivers Edge Biggest Buck contest winners. Josh Haley and Brad Stokes, both from Rangeley, with their 205 pound trophies!!!

