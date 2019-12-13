As part of the Rangeley School Education Legacy Committee, community members and staff have developed an exciting program based on learning in our outdoor spaces. The first phase of CREATING A CARING COMMUNITY WITH OUTDOOR LEARNING is to expand on the present playground. Under the direction of Lindsey Savage, Elementary students have worked hard doing two different walk-a-thons to purchase the current playground equipment. Recently, a nature trail was developed by staff and students. During Intercession this past spring, Lucy Simonds and her students built a mud kitchen. We are looking to identify other ideas for improvement and/or expansion including adding more playground equipment, improving the sandbox area to add a “Zen” component, purchasing “buddy benches” for students and further expanding the nature trail. Perhaps even building a pavilion or gazebo, for outdoor learning, presentations, and music events. It is also the Legacy Committee’s intent to continue creating a caring outdoor community by improving the school grounds by working on projects to include painting the baseball backstop, adding plants and shrubbery around the school to accent the new addition/renovation project and assisting Nini Christensen with the school garden. The Committee needs assistance from community members both financially and with the physical work that will be involved. If you are willing to help, please contact Sheila Raymond at 864-3311 x 134 [email protected] or Virginia Nuttall at 864-5057 [email protected] As the Rangeley School Education Legacy Committee is a 501(c)(3) all contributions are tax deductible.

« Previous

Next »