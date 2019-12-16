BOOTHBAY — The Winthrop boys basketball team went 11-of-13 at the free throw line to help ice a 53-43 victory over Boothbay in a Mountain Valley Conference showdown Monday.

Ryan Baird led the Ramblers (3-0) with 18 points. Cam Hachey scored 11 points and Jevin Smith contributed nine.

Sullivan Rice scored 11 points to lead the Seahawks (3-1), while Hunter Crocker added 10 points.

Hall-Dale 66, Oak Hill 65

WALES — Patrick Rush put up 25 points to pace Hall-Dale in a 66-65 boys basketball win over Oak Hill on Monday.

The Raiders (1-2) trailed by nine points in the fourth quarter but fought their way back, and even had a couple chances to win after forcing a turnover with about 30 seconds remaining, but they missed a shot and the subsequent tip-in attempt.

“It was a great defensive battle for us, but the difference as you can see, was Rush,” Oak Hill coach Tom Smith said.

Rush made 11 field goals and three free throws. Boden Washington added 12 points for the Bulldogs (2-1).

Justin Aldridge led the Raiders with 18 points, followed by Liam Rodrigue with 12.

Mountain Valley 49, Madison 39

RUMFORD — The Mountain Valley boys basketball team survived a large Madison rally to earn its first win of the season, 49-39, in MVC play Monday.

The Falcons (1-2) opened up a 17-point lead in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-4) fought back to tie the game late in the period. Mountain Valley took a two-point lead into the fourth and then pulled away.

Davis Cooper paced the Falcons with 13 points. Elijah Weston added nine.

Madison’s Cameron Cobb scored a game-high 16 points, while Caden Franzose drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spruce Mountain 42, Telstar 28

JAY — Jaycee Cole drained three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Spruce Mountain to a 42-28 girls basketball victory over Telstar on Monday.

Emily Dubord and Aurianna Armandi each added eight points for Spruce Mountain (1-3).

Telstar’s (0-5) Luci Rothwell led all scorers with 19 points.

Gorham 65, Edward Little 48

GORHAM — The Rams (2-2), behind eight points from Adele Nadeau and five apiece from Sophia Michaud and Anna Nelson, opened up an 18-9 first-period lead. The Rams widened the lead to 13 points by the half and maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of their win over Edward Little (0-4) on Monday.

Nadeau finished with 19 points, while Nelson had 15 and Michaud 13.

Chantel Ouellette notched 27 points for the Red Eddies.

