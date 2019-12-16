- Brittany Beaulieu, 34, Paris, domestic violence, reckless conduct, Dec. 13 by the Paris Police Department.
- Joseph Chartier, 43, Bethel, operating under the influence, domestic violence terrorizing, Dec. 15 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Ryan Philbrick, 29, Dixfield, failure to appear after bailed, Dec. 14 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Adam Plante, 38, Oxford, operating after suspension, failure to register a vehicle, Dec. 13 by the Oxford Police Department.
- Michael Rogers, 30, West Paris, domestic violence assault, Dec. 15 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Gale Smith, 48, Casco, four counts of failing to appear after bailed, Dec. 13 by the Norway Police Department.
- Martha Stevens, Hiram, operating under the influence, Dec. 14 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
