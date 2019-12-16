LEWISTON – A Sabattus woman was taken to a hospital early Monday morning after her car rolled onto its roof on icy Crowley Road.

Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said Georgette O’Leary, 87, was driving on Crowley Road about 6 a.m. when her 2004 Toyota Camry hit ice and rolled onto its roof. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by United Ambulance.

“From what I’ve heard, she’s already out of the hospital,” St. Pierre said.

There were no passengers and no one else was injured, according to St. Pierre.

