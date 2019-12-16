St. Lawrence Arts in Portland will present The Don Campbell Band Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. Join us for this family-friendly Christmas concert for all ages with plenty of sing-a longs!

This cheerful concert will include songs from Don’s Christmas CDs Volume 1 & 2 as well as many of the all time favorites everyone loves to hear! Don Campbell’s peers all agree that there couldn’t be a better representative for the best of what Maine has to offer in heartfelt songs and energetic performances. Don Campbell has been recognized dozens of times over, winning six consecutive years as the Maine Sunday Telegram‘s favorite Maine songwriter.

St. Lawrence Arts is located at 76 Congress St., Portland, and features unique, eclectic, arts and cultural activities while preserving a distinctive National Historic Landmark that has served Greater Portland since 2001. The building, originally a church constructed in 1897 in the Romanesque, Queen Anne Style, is home to many performing arts organizations.

Tickets are $18 adults/$15 seniors/$12 children under 12.For more information, visit www.stlawrencearts.org and https://doncampbellmusic.com/.

« Previous

filed under: