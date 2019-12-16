The Theater Project’s annual production of “Wales and Tales” is on stage Wednesday, Dec. 18, – and due to popular demand an extra show as been added at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Hosted by Theater Project Artistic Director Al Miller, this collection of unique holiday memories and stories holds a special place in many people’s hearts and is a meaningful part of their holiday traditions. Dylan Thomas’ lyrical holiday memory, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” is the centerpiece of both evenings. Wednesday’s production features pieces performed by The Moving Company Dance Studio, as well as a Hanukkah story and A Cajun Night Before Christmas; Friday’s show includes a hopeful piece about Christmas during World War I and a poem written by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Wednesday’s show is more suited to younger children, but both shows are family-friendly and everyone is welcome.

Tickets for “Wales and Tales” are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children (12 and under; kids under 2 are free as long as they sit on a patron’s lap); top level seating in the theater is always pay-what-you-want.

Rounding out the holiday offerings is another beloved Theater Project tradition, “Storytelling with Al,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Come join Al Miller, Curtis Memorial Library’s retired children’s librarian Phyllis Fuchs and musician Brad Terry for a lively and entertaining assortment of stories, jazzy Christmas music and festive good cheer. We love that this program is a delightful and enchanting way to relax, smile, and slow down in preparation for the next day. In lieu of admission, patrons are asked to consider making a donation to The Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program.

The Theater Project is located at 14 School Street in downtown Brunswick and is a 501(c)(3) organization.

