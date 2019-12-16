Vandals spray-painted graffiti across City Hall Plaza late Sunday or early Monday that highlights the controversy over improving and expanding housing for Portland’s homeless population.

“No one deserves to be out in the cold,” someone sprayed in big black letters. “No cap on the new shelter.”

Graffiti on the granite paving stones includes outlines of three bodies sprayed in red paint. The vandals also cut the electrical cord to the lights on the Christmas tree in the center of the plaza, which is on Congress Street in front of City Hall.

Jessica Grondin, city spokeswoman, said police are investigating.

The City Council voted last month to delay a decision on the capacity and operating policies of a planned new homeless shelter until after a new councilor and new mayor are sworn in Dec. 2.

The shelter policy is on the agenda for the council’s regular meeting Monday night, Grondin said, but she expects councilors to postpone discussion until they hold a workshop on the issue.

Matthew Coffey, a homeless advocate who has run for the council several times, saw the graffiti Monday morning and said he believes the perpetrators should clean it up.

“There’s no need for this,” Coffey said. “This is senseless vandalism.”

