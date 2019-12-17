A storm that brought several inches of snow to Central Maine caused multiple car accidents and fender-benders in Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

Southern and Central Maine remained under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said that between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., officers responded to 11 car accidents, with most of them being labeled as “fender-benders” or minor accidents.

“We’ve definitely been busy today,” St. Pierre said.

He said that one accident resulted in a man being taken to Central Maine Medical Center with a non-life threatening head injury.

St. Pierre said that at 11:54 a.m., Randy Herrick, 52, of Mechanic Falls, while driving a Pine Tree Waste truck on Scribner Boulevard, struck a Fed-Ex truck driven by Lee Lebrun, 42, of Lewiston.

According to notes from the crash, one of the men was taken to the hospital, though St. Pierre said that he was unsure if it was Herrick or Lebrun.

Auburn Police Sgt. Matthew Elie said that there were “minimal accidents” in Auburn on Tuesday and that it was “pretty quiet overall.”

A dispatcher with Oxford County Regional Communications Center said that there were a “few slide-offs here and there” but no major accidents reported to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Oxford Police Capt. Rickie Jack said that around 2:45 p.m., Heather Baker of Otisfield was trying to pull into Walmart at 1240 Main St. when her Volvo station wagon went off the road and struck the Walmart sign.

Jack said that the slippery road conditions were to blame for the crash.

Baker was not injured and her vehicle was towed from the scene.

An employee with the Franklin County Regional Communications Center said that it was “pretty quiet” in Franklin County.

A number of high school athletic events were postponed due to Tuesday’s storm.

