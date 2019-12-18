Partly sunny skies are in Wednesday’s forecast after a storm dropped several inches of snow around Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

But snow squalls are possible later Wednesday — from 3 to 9 p.m. Snow squalls are intense periods of snowfall driven by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service. Although, the duration is limited, snow squalls can produce whiteout conditions that limit visibility, according to the NWS.

Also, an inverted trough could bring some snow Wednesday night in the Midcoast and central Maine.

Wind chills should have a hard time getting much above zero on Thursday. Enjoy temps in the 30s tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HTZ8vU0s7b — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) December 18, 2019

The sun will make a welcome return Thursday, but that will do little to warm us up. Highs will stay in the teens and wind chills will have a hard time getting much above zero.

Temperatures will get in to the 20s Friday and 30s Saturday.

Information from WGME was used in this report.

