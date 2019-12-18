BELFAST — Jurors began deliberations Wednesday morning in the trial of Sharon Carrillo, who is charged with murder in the February 2018 abuse-related death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy.

The 12 men and women entered the jury room at roughly 9:40 a.m. after Maine Superior Court Justice Robert Murray gave them lengthy instructions on the charge of “depraved indifference murder” and the state’s burden of proof in the case.

Marissa was found dead in February 2018 inside the Stockton Springs condominium where Sharon and Julio Carrillo were living with her and two younger children. While the couple tried to depict Marissa’s death as an accident or the result of the self-inflicted injuries, police and medical personnel quickly determined that the 10-year-old had been severely abused for a prolonged period of time.

In August, Julio Carrillo was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his stepdaughter. Sharon Carrillo faces 25 years to life in prison if she is convicted of either helping her husband abuse the girl or acting as an accomplice in the abuse that led to her death from what the state medical examiner determined was “battered child syndrome.”

Jurors have sat through eight days of emotional testimony — including viewing numerous photos of Marissa’s badly bruised and broken body — in the case at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast.

State prosecutors have been able to rely on Sharon Carrillo’s recorded confessions to police in the days following her daughter’s death. Carrillo’s defense attorneys, meanwhile, have argued that those are false confessions delivered by a domestic abuse victim with low intellect who lived in fear of her controlling husband.

In his instructions, Murray advised jurors that they must reach a unanimous conclusion to find that Carrillo is guilty of the murder charges “beyond a reasonable doubt.” On charges of “depraved indifference murder,” the state must prove that Carrillo caused Marissa’s death and engaged in conduct with a “very high degree of risk” of bodily injury or death. Those risks would be apparent to “a reasonable person,” so Carrillo should have been aware of the risks regardless of whether she did or not.

“While your ultimate verdict must be unanimous, you do not have to unanimously agree on whether the state has proven that Ms. Carrillo acted as a principal or as an accomplice” by aiding her husband in any way, Murray said.

As Murray addressed the jury, Carrillo sat quietly in her chair often with her head rested against her hands and occasionally wiping away tears. Carrillo did not testify in her trial.

