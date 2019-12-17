LISBON – Joan “Joanne” Vradenburgh, 73, of Lisbon passed away peacefully with her husband and son, Travis, by her side, on Dec. 12, 2019, in Lewiston.

She came into this world on July 19, 1946, to Leo and Nancy (Mottola) Skeffington in Weymouth, Mass.

Joanne married Ralph Vradenburgh Jr. and from their 55 year union three sons were born. She was more than a wife and mother, she was a caring, loving person not only to family but to all that needed a helping hand. Her passion for children was a gift and she received The District Award of Merit from the Cub Scouts for all the time she spent training as a Cub leader. She was one of the first Latch-key program directors at the Baptist, Catholic and Methodist Churches. Later in life she ran a Nights Out Program that she called Friday Nights Out. Giving younger kids a safe place to go so parents could have a night away. Joanne loved to travel spending five years in Spain and traveled most of Europe. She was the ear to listen, heart to give and most importantly a friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents and grandson, Ralph IV.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Ralph, sons, James, Ralph III and wife, Tammy, and Travis and wife, Kelly, granddaughters, Brittney, Araya, Courtney Travaglini and husband, Joe and Tiara and companion, DeAndre, grandson, Nate and wife, Elizabeth, great-grandchildren, Mason, Sophey, Asher, Juliano, Elieanne, Haley, Konner and Aubrielle, daughter-in-law, Michelle Tromblay, many nieces, nephews and friends.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Joanne’s guestbook at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Crosman funeral home. Services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at The Maine State Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

