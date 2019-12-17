PARIS — The Oxford County Commissioners accepted the resignation Tuesday of Deputy Andrew Whitney, who is leaving the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office to work for the Office of State Fire Marshal.
“He’s moving on to bigger and better pastures,” Sheriff Christopher Wainwright told the county commissioners.
After he leave the Sheriff’s Office, Whitney will head to the National Fire Academy in Pennsylvania, where he expects to receive full certification.
“We wish him well,” Wainwright said. “It’s kind of a promotion for him.”
With Whitney’s resignation, the Sheriff’s Office has an opening for a full-time deputy.
