PORTLAND — St. Lawrence Arts will present Port Gorges, a Portland-based collective of musicians, in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

Port Gorges has been described as “indie funk fusion.” Their influences range from Celtic, Afrocuban, blues, reggae, pop and soul. Their collective experience includes performing on American Idol, European tours, Nashville and playing an array of local bands. The show is the accumulation and unveiling of three years of work and songwriting. Port Gorges is composed of Cotey Green, lead vocals/guitar; Sean Bowman, bass; Colin Walker, drums; Rexy Dinosaur, saxophone/vocals; and Ryan Caster, lead guitar/vocals.

Opening for Port Gorges will be Portland’s Hambone, a four-piece soul jam fusion band with roots in jazz and blues and many other strange things. Hambone is Sam Whitman, lead vocals/guitar; Ryan Benoit, drums/cymbals; Collin Tompkins, bass; and Kale Chruchill, keyboard.

Tickets are $15 advance/$18 at the door. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., features unique, eclectic, arts and cultural activities while preserving a National Historic Landmark that has served Greater Portland since 2001. The building, originally a church constructed in 1897 in the Romanesque, Queen Anne Style, is home to many performing arts organizations. For more information, visit www.stlawrencearts.org.

