AUBURN — Edward Little outscored Gorham 22-9 in the fourth quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a 66-55 boys basketball victory Wednesday night.

John Shea led all scorers with 22 points on eight field goals for the Red Eddies (3-1). Cam Yorke scored 16 points, including eight free throws, and Austin Brown chipped in 12.

Jordan Bretton led the Rams (1-3) with 20 points in the loss, while Grant Nadeau added 14.

Boothbay 60, Monmouth 47

MONMOUTH — Kaedyn Davis had 17 points, Nick Morley added 16, and the Seahawks prevailed in an MVC boys basketball game against Monmouth.

Ben Pearce contributed 12 points and Hunter Crocker had 10 for Boothbay (4-1).

Gabe Martin and Brock Bates scored 13 points apiece for the Mustangs (2-1).

Cheverus 55, Oxford Hills 50

PORTLAND — Dylan Morrison scored 21 points, Evangelo Kapothanasis added 14, and the Stags (1-3) rallied past the Vikings (0-4).

Pressure defense sparked the comeback by the Stags, who outscored Oxford Hills 23-12 in the fourth quarter.

Nolan Sanborn finished with 10 points for Cheverus.

Tanner Herrick led Oxford Hills with nine points. Hayden Paine scored eight, and Jesse Leonard and Colby Huckins had seven apiece.

Kennebunk 87, Gray-New Gloucester 62

KENNEBUNK — Max Murray scored 29 points to lead the Rams (3-1) past the Patriots (1-3).

Adam Lux added 17 points. Thomas Lazos, Ian Murray, Aaron Waitt and Kyle Pasieniuk had seven points apiece.

Nick Kariotis paced the Patriots with 24 points. Nick Pelletier sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Lewiston 80, Noble 69

LEWISTON — David Omasombo poured in 30 points to lead Lewiston to an 80-69 win over Noble.

Evan Williams added 16 points for the Blue Devils, who improve to 2-2.

Maranacook 59, Poland 47

READFIELD — Cash McClure scored 13 points, while Casey Cormier added 12 points to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Knights on Wednesday.

Joey Dupont added eight points for Maranacook (3-1).

Isaiah Hill scored 11 points to lead Poland (0-4).

Mt. Abram 72, Telstar 52

SALEM — Thomas Deckard-Madore scored 19 points to lead the Roadrunners to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Rebels.

Hunter Warren scored 16 points, while Nathan Luce added 12 points for Mt. Abram (3-1).

Logan Sumner led Telstar (1-3) with 21 points.

Skowhegan 52, Mt. Blue 42

SKOWHEGAN — Adam Savage scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Skowhegan to the KVAC boys basketball win over the Cougars.

Chase Carey added 14 points and 11 boards for Skowhegan (2-2), while Levi Obert chipped in 13 points.

Mt. Blue (1-3) was led by Jacob Farnham’s 17 point, while Camden Phillips finished with 11.

Winthrop 65, Mountain Valley 34

RUMFORD — Winthrop hit 10 3-pointers in a 65-34 boys basketball win over Mountain Valley on Wednesday.

Ryan Baird led the Ramblers with 14 points, while Cam Hachey scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Gavin Perkins tallied 11 points in the win.

The Falcons got off to a slow start and never recovered. Cooper Davis paced all scorers with 17 points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kennebunk 39, Gray-New Gloucester 30

GRAY — The Rams (2-2) held the Patriots (3-1) to six points in the first half on the way to a girls basketball win Wednesday.

Emily Archibald finished with 14 points and Alaina Schatzabel contributed 11 for Kennebunk, which led 18-6 at halftime.

Jordan Grant scored 16 points for the Patriots.

Maranacook 54, Poland 37

POLAND — Anna Drillen scored 20 points to lead the Black Bears to a victory over the Knights.

Kate Mohlar had 16 points, while Gabrielle Green added 15 points for Maranacook (2-2).

Allison Ferland led Poland (1-3) with 14 points.

Noble 54, Lewiston 41

NORTH BERWICK — Noble rode a big game from Amy Fleming to a 54-41 girls basketball victory over Lewiston on Wednesday.

Fleming dropped 23 points on 10 field goals to lead all scorers. Fleming’s scoring helped Noble (4-0) create a 12-point advantage at halftime from which Lewiston wasn’t able to come back. Raegan Kelly chipped in 12 in the win.

Emily Strachan made four 3-pointers and led the Blue Devils (1-3) with 19 points. Jamayah Nicolas added 12 points.

Oak Hill 71, Mt. Abram 21

WALES — Oak Hill upped its scoring in each quarter on its way to a 71-21 girls basketball win over Mt. Abram on Wednesday.

The Raiders scored 14 in the first quarter and increased the scoring output every quarter. Desirae Dumais led all scorers with 18 points. Gabrielle Chessie added 12 points and Audrey Dillman 10 in the victory.

Mt. Abram was paced by Camryn Wahl’s eight points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3, Greely 1

AUBURN — Eve Martineau notched a goal and an assist for the Red Hornets in a 3-1 win over Greely in girls hockey play Wednesday.

Greely (2-5) jumped out to an early lead in the first period thanks to a goal from Carly Asherman that made it 1-0.

The Red Hornets (4-1-1) then tied it in the second period when Sophia Hartley scored an unassisted goal 14 minutes into the period.

Martineau scored to take a 2-1 lead in the third, then assisted Abby Kane’s goal to extend the lead to 3-1.

