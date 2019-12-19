TURNER — Taylor White scored 24 points as the Leavitt girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season, 52-29 over Westbrook on Thursday.

Kayleigh Gilbert chipped in 11 points for the Hornets (1-3).

Ariana Alcide led the Blue Blazes (0-4) with 10 points, while Jordan Fuller scored five.

Boothbay 33, Dirigo 28

DIXFIELD — Chloe Arsenault scored 12 points and Glory Blethen added 11 for the Seahawks (4-1), who used a 14-3 fourth-quarter surge to rally past the Cougars (1-4).

Alyvia Perreault scored nine points for Dirigo.

Buckfield 55, Forest Hills 39

BUCKFIELD — Kathryn Henderson led Buckfield with 17 points as the Bucks defeated Forest Hills 55-39 in a girls basketball contest Thursday.

Molly Bourget had nine points for the Bucks (1-4).

Henderson and Bourget combined for 16 of the 21 points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Tigers 21-11 to take a 40-31 lead into the final period.

Taylor Fountaine led all scorers with 20 points for Forest Hills (3-2). The Tigers had three players with three points each.

Carrabec 44, Mountain Valley 33

NORTH ANSON — Cheyenne Cahill scored 18 points to lead the Cobras to an MVC win over the Falcons.

Olivia Fortier added 15 points for Carrabec (3-2).

Avery Sevigny led Mountain Valley (3-2) with 11 points.

Hall-Dale 53, Telstar 38

BETHEL — Iris Ireland paced Hall-Dale with 19 points to a 53-38 victory in a MVC girls basketball game.

Caden Wills added nine points for the Bulldogs (2-3). Hall-Dale outscored Telstar 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.

Lucy Rothwell had a double-double for the Rebels (0-6) with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Calla Orino had nine points in the loss.

Hebron 38, Pine Tree 28

HEBRON — Katherine Ducharme scored 18 points and Ava Mantenuto added 14 as the Lumberjacks (1-3) defeated the Breakers (1-4).

Paige Tyson scored 12 points for Pine Tree.

Winthrop 64, Spruce Mountain 28

WINTHROP — Madison Forgue scored 23 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Phoenix on Thursday.

Sage Fortin added 11 points for Winthrop (5-0).

Jaycee Cole led Spruce Mountain (1-4) with 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Forest Hills 80, Buckfield 48

BUCKFIELD — Parker Desjardins scored 34 points to pace Forest Hills to a 80-48 win over Buckfield in a boys basketball contest Thursday.

Hunter Cuddy had 18 points for the Tigers (5-0), while Jackman Daigle chipped in 12.

Tyler Gammon led the Bucks (1-4) with 15 points and Rich Kraske had 11.

Leavitt 74, Westbrook 52

WESTBROOK — The Hornets (4-0) opened a 22-12 lead after one quarter cruised past the Blue Blazes (0-3).

Wyatt Hathaway led the way with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Joziah Learned contributed 22 points, while Cole Morin added 12.

Mike Connolly had 14 points for Westbrook. Kyle McKone tossed in 13 points and Tyler Heathcoat chipped in 12.

St. Dom’s 51, Seacoast Christian 34

ELIOT — Gabriel Carey scored 14 points and Eli St. Laurent added 13 points as the Saints (2-3) downed the Guardians (1-3) on Thursday.

Michael Stowe contributed 10 points for the Saints.

Charles Tieszen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Seacoast Christian.

